The National Weather Service has a portion of our area south and east of Chicago under a High Wind Watch that will take effect Thursday, as low pressure develops in eastern Texas and tracks NE. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday with rain in advance of the approaching low pressure overspreading our area Wednesday night.

Winds will gradually strengthen Wednesday night.

As the low pressure nears and moves through northern Illinois during the day Thursday, headed for Michigan, SW winds will peak with gusts over 50 mph. Then as the low pressure tracks to our north, winds will continue strong shifting to the NW, rain changing over to wet snow.

A weak low pressure impulse to our south looks to give us cloudiness and a chance of some light/wet snow Friday, then high pressure takes hold over the weekend. Early next week a significant storm system looks to approach our area with more rain Tuesday.