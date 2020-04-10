Mild start to April in the rear view mirror

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts at times well over 50 mph will be possible today across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana, including the immediate Chicago area – the period of strongest winds will likely occur from 10AM until 7PM CDT when a Wind Advisory will be in effect. Driving on the open highways will be difficult, especially with high-profile vehicles such as trucks, buses and vans. If traveling into adjacent Iowa, Indiana , Wisconsin and central Illinois, you will likely encounter similar conditions. Unsecured objects could blow around, tree limbs could break off and there may be some power outages.

Further complicating matters rain/snow showers, possibly even snow squalls with graupel may occur. A pool of extremely cold air aloft for this time of the year is sweeping down in the northwest flow out of Canada, creating very unstable atmospheric conditions that could mix the cold air down into lower levels, resulting in rain showers changing to snow showers or squalls mixed with graupel reducing visibility and creating slick spots in heavier showers.