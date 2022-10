Possible 70s in store for Chicago

Late season 70-degree temperatures have occurred beyond Nov. 1 in 42% of the past 151 years in Chicago. And years like 2020 have logged 7 post Nov. 1st 70s: 1953 and 1975 each logged six 70s, while 1938, 1994 and 1999 managed five days with highs of 70 degrees or higher.

Warmth riding SW winds into the Midwest from the Gulf of Mexico appear on track to send temperatures near 70 degrees Wednesday/Thursday.