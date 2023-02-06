Satellite imagery on Monday showed that snow cover across much of Chicagoland has melted. Despite a veil of high, thin clouds, enough sunshine filtered through area skies to help boost temps to the mid 40s. The exception was in areas well west and northwest of the city where a snowpack remained and continued melting limited highs to the mid-upper 30s. Dry, mild conditions are to persist through Wednesday with daytime temps expected to average around 10 degrees above normal. Our weather will likely deteriorate the latter half of the week. Forecasts are in reasonable agreement in bringing a rather compact, but deep storm system through the area Wednesday night and Thursday. Most precipitation from this system will be rain, but there are indications that dynamic cooling in the atmosphere may be sufficient for a change to wet snow for a time on Thursday. Accumulations, if any, would be limited by above freezing surface temps.

