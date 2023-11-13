WGN WEATHER HEADLINES
WGN-TV BRINGS HOME 13 EMMYS
- Had such fun Saturday evening at the 2023 Chicago & Midwest Regional Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Swisshotel in downtown Chicago. There, I’m proud to say, my WGN-TV colleagues were awarded 13 Emmys (https://wgntv.com/community/news-releases/wgn-tv-brings-home-13-emmy-awards/) one for the magnificent piece covering my daily weather preparation produced by inimitable reporter Mike Lowe and photo-journalist and video editor extraordinaire Kevin Doellman.
- The piece which won the award was entitled “The Master at Work: Tracking a Storm with Tom Skilling: Mike Lowe, Kevin Doellman, Tom Skilling, Bill Synder” (Cue Skilling blushing). You can watch Mike and Kevin’s magnificent piece here. Some real work went into it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0grMmRZluYk
- The annual Emmy programs are a chance for us to meet colleagues from other stations around the city and region. I’ve included some photos. A beautiful dinner was involved. It was so good spending some time with my WGN colleagues including WGN-TV weather producer Bill Snyder.
A GRATEFUL SHOUTOUT TO THE AURORA BEACON-NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN: “TOM SKILLING HONORED IN CONGRESS” BY STEVE LORD
- “Tom Skilling, a meteorology icon in Chicago and native son of Aurora, was honored Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives. U.S. Reps. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, and Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, submitted a statement to the official Congressional Record honoring Skilling’s 45-year career as a meteorologist and personality throughout the Chicago area. Skilling recently announced he will retire in February 2024.
- “As part of the statement, the representatives wrote: ‘As the longtime chief meteorologist for WGN-TV, Tom Skilling has been one of the most trusted figures on television screens throughout the Chicago area for decades, expertly and calmly explaining the region’s often unpredictable weather situations for generations of viewers.’”