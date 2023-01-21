Accumulating snow possible Sunday and again mid work week. Clouds continue to be the norm.

Through January 21st, O’Hare Airport had only recorded 0.4” of snow for the month. The normal snowfall at O’Hare for January through the 21st is 7.3 inches. Snowfall is expected Sunday but the total accumulation from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon is expected to be less than an inch. A more significant storm is still in the formative stages but may impact the Chicago area Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Storm track still in question but mid week system could bring seasons greatest snowfall

A potentially significant snow system may bring accumulating snow to the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday. The track of the system is still in question. A more northerly track than the one indicated in the snowfall forecast map below could bring this snow season’s highest snow totals. A large difference in accumulation from north to south can be expected.

The exact track of the storm will determine how much snow will fall in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. A more northerly storm track could bring several inches of snow while a southerly track would limit heavy accumulating snow potential. It is likely that there will be a large difference in snow accumulation from north to south based on the final track of the storm.