Changes in cold season weather and climate across the Lower 48

The analyses of Alaska-based climatologist, friend and colleague Dr. Brian Brettschneider (https://twitter.com/Climatologist49) are timely and revealing. It’s the reason I never miss Brian’s posts. Perfect examples are two of his posts yesterday which address changes in cold season weather and climate across the Lower 48.

Brettschneider’s analysis of November snowfall across the Lower 48 reveals this past month reveals the contiguous 48 U.S. states collectively recorded their 2nd lowest OVERALL NOVEMBER snowfall of all the years since 1940. It has snowed—but over much less territory and with reduced frequency than has been the case overall since 1940. He has produced a fascinating graphic ranking November snowfall over that 83 year period.

And his analysis of the trend in meteorological winter temps (Dec/Jan & Feb) over the Lower 48 and southern Alaska the past 75 years reveals the entire country has warmed. That average increase in winter temps over that period is 2.8-deg. Brettschneider notes, “Winters aren’t what they used to be.”

That’s NOT to imply winters aren’t without cold blasts or snowstorms in vulnerable areas But it it’s clear from Dr. Brettschneider’s analyses there are fewer of them.