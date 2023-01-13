As cool high pressure pulls off to the east, clouds will be slow to clear in the Chicago area Saturday morning. However, we expect the sunshine to finally return in the afternoon. Then winds pick up out of the SW Saturday night and by Sunday will be gusting over 30 mph, pulling milder air back into our area — temps warming into the 40s area-wide.

During this same period another low pressure system caught up in the atmospheric river over the Pacific will slam into California Saturday, then make its way across the Rockies finally triggering low pressure in the Plains that will spread cloudiness into our area Sunday and bring rain here Monday.

Another low pressure system is expected to develop in the Plains Wednesday, targeting our area once again with rain Wednesday night likely changing over to wet snow Thursday.