Mild air arrives for a second straight weekend

Dear Tom,I've seen photographs of lightning in volcanic clouds. How is this possible?

Kenneth Lucas, Madison, Wis.

Dear Kenneth, The clouds of gases, steam and rock debris that rise above erupting volcanoes do, indeed, generate lightning. The closely studied 1963 eruption of Surtsey, a volcano in Iceland, produced a great deal of lightning. Electrical activity was caused by the ejection of material carrying large positive charges. The following description appeared in a 1965 article in Science Magazine, entitled "Electricity in Volcanic Clouds": "Because of concentrations of fine, black tephra particles, the volcano cloud was far more opaque than ordinary clouds. ... Discharges inside the cloud did not provide much illumination, and they were entirely screened from view if they were at any depth."