Mild air arrives for a second straight weekend

In stark contrast to last year, March 2020 has been mild. The month has yet to produce a day with a below normal temperature. This trend is forecast to continue for the next 2 weeks. The period from March 7th to the 20th is expected to average nearly 8 degrees above normal. Temps are likely to peak on Sunday, as readings reach the mid 60s at most locations. If this forecast verifies, we will experience our mildest day since registering a 67 degree high last October 21st. One factor favoring mild weather and rapid warming is a lack of snow cover across the Midwest. The change of state involved in melting absorbs heat from air overlying a snow pack, causing temps to run 10 or more degrees lower compared to air over bare ground. With receding snow cover confined to the upper Midwest, mid and upper 60 degree warmth over the Plains on Friday, is due to sweep into the Chicago area on Sunday.