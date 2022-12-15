Blizzard conditions in the Plains and heavy snow impacts Wisconsin
1. HIGHEST NORTHEAST ILLINOIS 48-HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS
Tuesday morning to Thursday morning rainfall totals
2. HIGHEST ILLINOIS 48-HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS
Tuesday morning to Thursday morning rainfall totals in Illinois
3. WHAT A DIFFERENCE A YEAR MAKES!
Just one year ago, record high temperature records were set
4. MAXIMUM TEMP DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL
Cold Canadian air pushes southeastward from the northern Plains, bringing a chill to holiday season
5. THURSDAY SNOWFALL TOTALS
Heavy snow blankets parts of the North Woods
6. 6-10 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK
Valid December 21-25, 2022—coldest temperatures of the season arrive as Christmas approaches
7. Full-day temperature departures from normal
Chicago headed for the deep freeze-extended spell of well below normal temperatures ahead