Blizzard conditions in the Plains and heavy snow impacts Wisconsin

1. HIGHEST NORTHEAST ILLINOIS 48-HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS

Tuesday morning to Thursday morning rainfall totals

2. HIGHEST ILLINOIS 48-HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS

Tuesday morning to Thursday morning rainfall totals in Illinois

3. WHAT A DIFFERENCE A YEAR MAKES!

Just one year ago, record high temperature records were set

4. MAXIMUM TEMP DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL

Cold Canadian air pushes southeastward from the northern Plains, bringing a chill to holiday season

5. THURSDAY SNOWFALL TOTALS

Heavy snow blankets parts of the North Woods

6. 6-10 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Valid December 21-25, 2022—coldest temperatures of the season arrive as Christmas approaches

7. Full-day temperature departures from normal

Chicago headed for the deep freeze-extended spell of well below normal temperatures ahead

CLICK TO ENLARGE