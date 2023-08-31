Only a day remains in August and in the three month June, July and July meteorological summer season.

Midnight Thursday, with the arrival of September, 2023, marks the arrival of the three month METEOROLOGICAL AUTUMN SEASON, which runs through September-October-November.

September has historically been Chicago’s third fastest cooling month of the year losing an averaging of 10-degrees. Fastest cooling of the months is November which typically sees “normal” temps dip 13-degrees; 2nd-fastest cooling is October which loses 12-degree

NEW RAIN AND WIND NUMBERS ARE IN FROM THE SOUTHEAST U.S. AFTER A DAY IN WHICH TROPICAL STORM IDALIA HAS RACED NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS THE AREA

Rescue efforts continue in the wake of the powerful storm

The storm left as many as a half-million customers without power in Florida and other states at one point as it ripped down power poles and lines. CONTINUE READING