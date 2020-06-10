WATCH LIVE
Mesoscale Discussion – Possible Severe Thunderstorm Watch issuance later this Wednesday morning east of Chicago

Mesoscale Discussion 0895
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0844 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

   Areas affected...northern IN...southwest and western Lower MI

   Concerning...Severe potential...Severe Thunderstorm Watch likely 

   Valid 101344Z - 101515Z

   Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent

   SUMMARY...Storms will gradually intensify this morning and likely
   require a severe thunderstorm watch issuance by 11am-12pm EDT.  Max
   thunderstorm gust potential will initially range 45-60 mph but
   strengthen into the 50-70 mph range towards midday as both the
   magnitude/coverage of damaging gusts increases.

   DISCUSSION...Radar mosaic shows a developing band of storms from
   east-central IL to the Chicago south side with another cluster of
   storms developing over northwest IN expected to move into southwest
   Lower MI during the next 1-2 hours.  Visible-satellite imagery shows
   cloud streets across northern IN into southern Lower MI, indicative
   of a very moist boundary layer.  Specifically regarding moisture,
   the 6am EDT Detroit, MI observed sounding showed a 16.3 g/kg lowest
   100mb mean mixing ratio, a climatological maximum through June 15th
   during the period of record (since 1949).  

   Pockets of strong heating per cloud breaks will contribute to a
   moderately unstable airmass by mid-late morning with little to any
   remaining convective inhibition as temperatures warm into the
   low-mid 80s.  KIWX and KGRR show 30-40 kt in the 1-2 km AGL layer
   with 50 kt around 3km AGL at KGRR.  As the mid-level migratory
   shortwave trough approaches the Great Lakes from MO today,
   additional storm development/strengthening is expected.  As a
   result, damaging gusts will become more common as bands of storms
   intensify through the late morning and into the early afternoon.  A
   tornado or two cannot be ruled out given the moist boundary layer
   and adequate speed shear in the lowest 1-2 km, but the general
   unidirectional southerly wind profile will tend to favor damaging
   gusts as the primary severe hazard.

