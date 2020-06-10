Mesoscale Discussion – Possible Severe Thunderstorm Watch issuance later this Wednesday morning east of Chicago

Mesoscale Discussion 0895 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0844 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020 Areas affected...northern IN...southwest and western Lower MI Concerning...Severe potential...Severe Thunderstorm Watch likely Valid 101344Z - 101515Z Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent SUMMARY...Storms will gradually intensify this morning and likely require a severe thunderstorm watch issuance by 11am-12pm EDT. Max thunderstorm gust potential will initially range 45-60 mph but strengthen into the 50-70 mph range towards midday as both the magnitude/coverage of damaging gusts increases. DISCUSSION...Radar mosaic shows a developing band of storms from east-central IL to the Chicago south side with another cluster of storms developing over northwest IN expected to move into southwest Lower MI during the next 1-2 hours. Visible-satellite imagery shows cloud streets across northern IN into southern Lower MI, indicative of a very moist boundary layer. Specifically regarding moisture, the 6am EDT Detroit, MI observed sounding showed a 16.3 g/kg lowest 100mb mean mixing ratio, a climatological maximum through June 15th during the period of record (since 1949). Pockets of strong heating per cloud breaks will contribute to a moderately unstable airmass by mid-late morning with little to any remaining convective inhibition as temperatures warm into the low-mid 80s. KIWX and KGRR show 30-40 kt in the 1-2 km AGL layer with 50 kt around 3km AGL at KGRR. As the mid-level migratory shortwave trough approaches the Great Lakes from MO today, additional storm development/strengthening is expected. As a result, damaging gusts will become more common as bands of storms intensify through the late morning and into the early afternoon. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out given the moist boundary layer and adequate speed shear in the lowest 1-2 km, but the general unidirectional southerly wind profile will tend to favor damaging gusts as the primary severe hazard.

