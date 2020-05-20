May 2020 rewrites Chicago’s precipitation record books for an extraordinary third consecutive year; cooler lake winds mean two more sub-normal days before the year’s warmest temperatures arrive this coming weekend

Flooding continues on many Chicago-area rivers and streams Tuesday. Major flooding is occurring or forecast on segments of the Illinois, and Des Plaines Rivers. Moderate Flooding is in progress on segments of the Kishwaukee, Vermilion, Kankakee, Fox, DuPage, and Mazon Rivers with Minor Flooding on many others. Rivers in Flood or under Advisories are depicted in green segments on the headlined map.

Showers associated with the same slow-moving low pressure disturbance that inundated our area the past few days continued this morning – adding another 0.23-inch to Chicago’s official rain gage located on O’Hare International Airport, making the monthly rainfall total 8.42-inches, easily surpassing the old May record of 8.25-inches set just last year.