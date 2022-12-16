This marks the longest cloudy spell in Chicago in more than three decades since a 12-day run with no sun from Dec. 29, 1991 through Jan. 9, 1992 MONTHLY TOTAL through December 16: 25%

NORMAL December sun: 40%

STORM SYSTEM FORECAST TO EXIT REGION AFTER WEEK-LONG RAMPAGE ACROSS COUNTRY

Wintry side of storm: The system reached the California coast and moved across the Southwest after depositing several feet of snow in the Sierras and bringing flooding rains and hail to central and southern California Sunday into Monday. By Tuesday the storm reorganized east of the Rockies forming an intensifying center over the central High Plains. Blizzard conditions with 60+ mph winds and heavy snow developed from eastern Colorado and Wyoming, across the Dakotas, to the upper Midwest. This raised the nation’s snow cover to a season-high 44% as of Friday morning.

PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW WHITEN THE GROUND ACROSS CHICAGOLAND

AREAS REPORTING SEVERE WEATHER:

Total reports over 4-day event:

Warm sector of storm: As Gulf moisture became ingested into this system outbreaks of severe weather spread from the southern Plains across the lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast. Tennis ball-sized hail pelted areas of western Oklahoma and Louisiana. Tornadoes were most widespread from NE Texas through the lower Mississippi Valley where strong to violent, long-track tornadoes were reported.

LAKE TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO LOWER AS POLAR AIR SWEEPS IN

Observed lake surface temps as of 6 AM Friday

MAP SHOWING TRACK OF STORM CENTER BASED ON SATELLITE IMAGERY

SNOWFALL PROBABILITY OF 4″+ BY FRIDAY MORNING, DECEMBER 23

Pre-Christmas weather system could bring accumulating snow ahead of bitterly cold air

Current model guidance suggests about a 3/10 chance of seeing 4 or more inches of snow centered on Chicago

CHICAGO’S SNOW PROBABILITY

Following a brief break in precipitation early next week, wintry weather stages a comeback later next week ahead of a bitterly cold Christmas weekend