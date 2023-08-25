We experienced a bit of meteorological history Thursday as Chicago recorded a 100-degree official high temp in Chicago (Thursday, August 24, 2023). Here’s information which puts the benchmark 100-degree temp into historic perspective:
- It was the first official Chicago 100-degree temp in 12 years (since 2012) and tied the date’s record of 100-degree first set in 1947
- The 100-degree max was the year’s hottest temp to date and becomes the 5th latest occurring 100-degree temp
- The reading was the 63rd official 100-degree temp in 153 years of official Chicago observations here
- 17% of Chicago’s 100-degree days (11 of the 63) have occurred in the month of August
- ONLY 4 of the 63 Chicago 100’s since 1871 have occurred beyond August 24th
Despite the much cooler temps expected this weekend, signs of late season heat showing up for the Labor Day weekend on multiple computer models
Thursday’s heat was accompanied by an OPPRESSIVE 80-degree DEW POINT—a dew point which has only occurred 7 times in 153 years of official weather records here
- That dew point when combined with the temperature led to the HIGHEST HEAT INDEX RECORDED IN CHICAGO over the city’s 153-year official observational record, dating back to 1871
- 100-degree or higher temps occurred Thursday over an area amount to approximately 12% of the Lower 48
- Near record and record-breaking temps occurred across 12 states Thursday