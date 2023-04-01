57 tornadoes and even more funnel clouds reported across 7 states in the Midwest and South. National Weather Service investigators will be looking into each one of these twisters in the next few days to track the speed and strength. Almost 300 reports of wind damage– wind gusts in the Chicago area reached more than 70 mph on Friday. Saturday’s peak wind gusts were around 50 mph. 164 reports of large hail–and 26 reports of hail 2″ or greater in size that’s the size of a chicken egg.

