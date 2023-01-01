Seasonably mild here–rain arrives late Monday

Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.

Strong 120 mph SW Jet aloft directs low pressure out of Kansas NE into Iowa -Warm front moves north through Chicago area

Heavy rains/T-storms spread north out of the Gulf of Mexico – Heavy rains reach Chicago Monday evening

Heavy snow in a band from Colorado to Minnesota