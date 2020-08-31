Major storm damage occurred in the Rosemont/Edison Park area on August 2, 2015

Dear Tom,In August 1910, the “Big Burn”, destroyed timber across Washington, Idaho and Montana. What caused the strong winds?Bill Sowers, MundeleinDear Bill,The fire was propelled by a Palouser, a katabatic wind that descends from the mountains into the Palouse River valley in northern Idaho and eastern Washington. Wildfires were common in portions of Washington, Idaho and Montana in the summer of 1910. On Aug. 20, the fires were waning, but the Palouser generated hurricane-force winds region fanning and reigniting the smoldering embers, bringing the fires back to full life. The flames raced east, destroying everything in their path. At least 85 people perished, and more than 3 million acres burned. Smoke was visible as far east as New England, and soot was deposited all the way to Greenland.