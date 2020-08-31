Dear Tom,
Major storm damage occurred in the Rosemont/Edison Park area on August 2, 2015. Can you elaborate?
Thanks,
Irwin Shiffman
Skokie
Dear Irwin,
Two severe thunderstorms swept the Chicago area that hot and windy Sunday, a day when temperatures reached the lower 90s. One storm that developed in mid-afternoon, moved from DeKalb County into the Chicago area producing a 60-mile long swath of strong winds and large hail. Winds to 70 mph ripped a hole in the dome at a Rosemont stadium, causing it to collapse. Moving east from the O’Hare area, the storm produced significant damage east to Evanston and Rogers Park. Another severe thunderstorm developed that evening producing an EF-1 tornado in Lake County, Illinois that caused substantial damage in Round Lake, Hainesville, Grayslake and Wildwood. Two-inch diameter hail fell in Palatine.