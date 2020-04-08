Line of gusty thunderstorms moving through the west suburbs

At 5:50 PM, radar showed a line of thunderstorms across eastern portions of Kane and Kendall counties. This line may produce small hail and wind gusts over 50 mph as it moves rapidly eastward into Du Page, Cook and Will counties through 6 :30 PM.
