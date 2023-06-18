Juneteenth: Monday’s warm and dry holiday with increasing sunshine through the day. We’ll start the holiday with a decent amount of cloud cover, but as the day progresses the skies are expected to gradually clear. As inland highs reach the mid-80s, lakeside locations should see highs in the low to mid-70s.

Anyone heading to a local beach or out on the water tomorrow is in for a treat. Just don’t forget the sunscreen. The UV index is an 8, which is very high.

Flow Around Cut-Off Low Will Likely Help Keep Temperatures From Getting Too Hot.

There’s been a recent change in the computer forecast models that is expected to keep our temperatures in check. Yesterday, it appeared we’d likely see parts of the region see some low to mid-90s by Wednesday or Thursday. Now we’re seeing a cutoff low that’s expected to develop across the southeast US and Ohio Valley. Rainfall and clouds will stick closer the Low, but the flow around the low will likely help keep temperatures from getting too hot. While parts of the south will see highs well into the 90s and even triple digits, most of the Chicago area won’t be too much above average Wednesday and Thursday. Areas out near the I-39 corridor could still see afternoon highs reaching the 90s, but most of the region will see more moderate temperatures.

WGN Weekly Climate Report

We’ve made up some of the rain deficit we’ve seen since the beginning of April in the last week, but we still have a half foot of rainfall to go. And we definitely don’t want to have that rain all at once. Only trace amounts are expected Monday (if we get any at all) for most of Chicagoland thanks to high pressure over the Great Lakes steering some beneficial rain to the north and south of us.

By tomorrow morning summer will be just two days away. We will see about 15 hours and 14 minutes of daylight. The longest day of the year.

June 2023

We’re about halfway through the 6th month of the year and we’ve had about 64% of possible sunshine so far– the average for the month is about 63%. So far we’ve just barely doubled all of last month’s rain– though with May’s paltry rainfall total that’s not saying too much.

Despite some much needed rainfall in the last week– our drought conditions has worsened. Large parts of Chicagoland is under Moderate to Severe drought conditions in the weekly update to the USDA’s drought monitor that comes on Thursdays.

We’ve had mostly seasonal days for this month temperature-wise– with only a few 90s so far and many days in seasonal upper 70s and low 80s. The average high temperature for the last two weeks of the month are all in the mid to low 80s. The peak average high temperature all year in Chicago is 85 degrees and happens next month.

This coming week we’ll have the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere—with the Summer Solstice happening just before 10 am on Wednesday. In Chicago, the 20th through the 23rd all have days that are about 15 hours and 14 minutes of daylight. That’s quite a bit compared to the Winter Solstice in about 6 months time when we’ll have only about 9 hours of daylight.