Lightning without thunder?

Radar shows a line of showers and thunderstorms extending from just east of Kenosha, through downtown Chicago, into eastern Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Torrential rain with accumulation rates of as much as 1" in 15 minutes can be expected as this line continues eastward across NW Indiana through 10 PM CDT.

To the west, the back edge of light to moderate rain will continue to press eastward across the western suburbs. Rain should diminish to light sprinkles across all but portions of NW Indiana by 10 PM.