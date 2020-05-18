Dear Tom,
Why is it that some lightning produces thunder and some does not?
Barry Kelpsas, Wheaton
Dear Barry,
All lightning produces thunder, but we can’t always hear it. Thunder is generated by lightning, so there can be no thunder without lightning. Even though the primary current-carrying portion of a lightning bolt is less than one-half-inch wide (although it can be many miles in length), the lightning spark heats the air through which it travels to 50,000 degrees or more. Such heating causes air to expand explosively, initiating a shock wave that travels in all directions from the lightning. When that shock wave reaches a person’s ears, it’s heard as thunder. Thunder can rarely be heard beyond 15-20 miles from the lightning, but lightning can often be seen from storms more than 100 miles away.
Lightning without thunder?
Dear Tom,