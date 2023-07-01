The big race weekend going on in the city didn’t start off well, as the Loop 12, Xfinity Series Race was on the course for about an hour Saturday afternoon before lightning threatened the lakefront forcing the event to be delayed and eventually postponed until Sunday morning.

Forecast for Sunday’s NASCAR races

Gates for Sunday’s race were announced to open at 9 AM Sunday morning with the event starting at 10 AM. But the forecast at 10 AM isn’t pretty—showers are likely, but there’s also a chance for lightning through the morning and into the early to mid-afternoon.

It looks better for the Cup Series – Grant Park 220. There could be some spotty showers in the area, but the threat of lightning should be gone by 3-4 PM.

Sunday’s temps to peak in the 70s, cooler readings lakeside