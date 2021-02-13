Dangerous winds chills Saturday into Sunday, snow to let up

Another inch or so accumulations will be possible across the Chicago area before light snow gradually diminishes and ends from the west this Saturday afternoon/evening. Brisk north winds will bring a reinforcing surge of very cold Arctic-source high pressure tonight and Sunday. We are looking at only single digit highs today with sub-zero wind chills, then partially-clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop well below zero area-wide tonight and Sunday morning with subsequent very dangerous wind chills -20 to as much as -35-degrees. Coldest wind chills will be west and north of Chicago where a Wind Chill Warning will be in effect, with a Wind Chill Advisory elsewhere (see descriptive forecast wind chill map below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service).

Even during the afternoon Sunday, temperatures will struggle to get much above zero with expected wind chills in the -15 to -20-degree range. So if you plan to be outside for any extended period make sure to bundle-up. Protect exposed skin – with the wind chills predicted for tonight and Sunday, frostbite could develop in just a few minutes.

For those with travel plans or interested in weather elsewhere, check the U.S. map below which depicts a plethora of winter weather Watches, Warnings and Advisories the next 24 to 48-hours for heavy snow, a wintry mix and ice storms all the way from the west coast to the plains and east to the Atlantic coast.

Current Weather Radar Mosaic

Current Temperatures

Current Wind Chill Temperatures