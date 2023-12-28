It’s been a rainy, damp day across Chicago—even as snow fell with modest accumulations in Chicago northwest suburbs. Snow also fell and accumulated across downstate Illinois in a swath from St. Louis across to Champaign.

Accumulations unofficially estimated at anywhere from a dusting as much as an inch or two came down in some areas toward the Wisconsin line in parts of McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties.

The weather system responsible was a very slow moving cut off upper low pressure which is in its 6th day of affecting the weather in Chicago. It’s slow movement is the product of an unusual atmospheric blocking pattern which sent the system from Kansas eastward across downstate Illinois.

Because Chicago was north of the system’s counterclockwise winds, an easterly flow at the steering levels above Chicago actually swept rains westward into Illinois from Michigan while other rains and snow fell directly beneath the cold, unstable pool of air downstate.

The westward spread of precipitation send it into colder air which is why snow—which had been expected—fell northwest and west of Chicago. Accumulations were reported in Rockford, Harvard, Woodstock, Lake Geneva WI, Fontana WI, the Beloit area and in Janesville north to Madison WI.

A heavy overcast from which sporadic rain will fall is to continue into Friday morning—with precip, occasional mixed with some wet snowflakes well west of Chicago (i.e. from west of the Fox Valley westward) slowly diminishing from the west.

It appears clouds may not break until Friday night and that Saturday will be dry with some sun giving way to clouds with a new disturbance approaching from the northwest later in the day.

That disturbance may produce some light snow Sunday and New Year’s Eve and night. Current thinking is any accumulation will be minor—but that there is ANY sticking of snow possible New Year’s Eve means we’ll continue monitoring it. IT ISN’T LIKELY TO BE A MAJOR SNOW MAKER.

The trend is toward modestly colder yet still above normal temps next week. While this week is to finish near 14-deg above normal, next week’s temp surplus drops to just under 4-deg for the opening days of January and 2024. That’s still a 10 to 11 -deg drop and that will be noticeably—but NOWHERE near as cold as many January openings here.

A system which could be interesting ahead of still colder air the week which follows could impact the area early the following week on or around January 9-11th. It’s way too early to suggest such a system is carved in stone. But it’s showing up on multiple model runs and their ensembles and ushers colder week’s worth of weather into the area. Those can be early signs of a system worthy of monitoring and we’ll so that.

One other note—December has been so mild—running close to 9-deg above normal in Chicago—that Midwest snow cover and Great Lakes ice is way down to date—something I’ve covered in much greater detail on my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TomSkilling/

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

TONIGHT: Rainy spells, damp, raw. and breezy Some mixed wet snowflakes may occur on occasion well west of Chicago—from the Fox Valley and west. Low 35.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Some rainy spells wind down—gradually ending from the west. Breezy and, though chilly, still ABOVE NORMAL for the season. High 42.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing by late. Chilly. Low 29.

SATURDAY: Opens with sun—but clouds return in the afternoon and evening. High 40.

SUNDAY: More cloudy than not. Chilly. Some periods of light snow possible. High 36.

MONDAY: Clouds at the open, possibly a few lingering flurries mainly northwest Indiana. But slow clearing follows. Chilly. High 35.

TUESDAY: Sun but with cloudy spells, breezy and cool. High 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Flurries or a few possible snow showers. High 37.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chilly. High 34.