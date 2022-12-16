Friday marked an 8th straight day without a minute of sun in Chicago, lowering this month’s total to a mere 25% of possible sunshine. The extended stretch of dismal weather has been prolonged by a nearly stationary storm system positioned over the upper Midwest. Minor disturbances embedded within this circulation have produced periods of snow that had accumulated 1-2 inches across parts of the metro area as of Friday evening. Another day of clouds and intermittent light snow or flurries is expected Saturday before the weakening circulation begins to eject NE across Canada. Such long, uninterrupted periods of gloom are unusual, even in December. The record for consecutive cloudy days in December is 10 which occurred from December 16-25, 1895. At least partial sunshine is due to return Sunday making it unlikely that this record will be broken.

