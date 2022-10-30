Halloween rain chances diminish as trick-or-treating time approaches.

The chance for sprinkles and possibly some showers around the Chicagoland area Monday will slowly diminish as the day progresses. The best chance for rain will be south and southwest of Chicago where the chance of rain will also extend later into the day. None of the rain is expected to be heavy so only minor impact to Halloween activities is expected. Afternoon temperatures Monday should be near 60 with the exception of lakeside locations where temperatures will remain in the 50s. Winds will also be light throughout the day.

The 2022 precipitation deficit

Through Oct. 29 precipitation has been over 4 inches below normal at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport for the year. Over the past 6 months, only July had above normal precipitation at O’Hare

After the possibility of light rain comes to an end by late day Monday, the next chance for rain will be Friday, continuing into the weekend.