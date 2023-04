STORMY FRIDAY WIND GUSTS!

Valparaiso, IN: 75 mph

Leland, IL: 75 mph

Savoy, IL: 71 mph

Crown Point, IN: 70 mph

Matoon, IL: 67 mph

Naperville, IL: 64 mph

Waterman, IL: 64 mph

Romeoville, IL 63 mph

Midway Airport: 62 mph

Oblong, IL: 52 mph

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE’S STORM PREDICTION CENTER’S HOURLY FORECAST PANELS

Tracking Friday afternoon/evening’s showers/t-storms

THE STORM PREDICTION CENTER BOOSTED THE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT TO MODERATE

The Storm Prediction Center reports Friday afternoon: “As of 1905 UTC, regional radar imagery showed a cluster of supercells ongoing from eastern IA and northwestern IL. The downstream airmass over northern IL and southern WI is rapidly destabilizing ahead of the storms. SPC mesoanalysis shows MLCAPE around 500-1000 J/kg is developing as surface dewpoints approach 60 F. Very strong low-level shear from the DVN VAD/VWP (200-300 0-1km SRH) will shift eastward favoring a supercell mode. HRRR model guidance shows multiple supercells moving into portions of northern IL, southern WI, and eventually northwest IN. The storm mode and favorable environment suggests a risk for all hazards. A strong/long track tornado will also be possible with the more dominate supercells.”

Observed wind gusts showing the expanse of the wind field being generated by this latest spring storm

Here’s guidance on the areas at risk for severe weather Friday and Friday night from the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Indications are any t-storms which reach the Chicago area in the 3pm to 10 pm time frame will be the ones to monitor. Storms are selective in producing damage—although not everyone may see damage. But if there are going to be damaging winds and/or any tornadoes, these times bracket the period at greatest risk.

Important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning

Here are probabilities on what form or “forms” the severe weather may take over the 24-hour period ending 7am CDT Saturday. These are closer looks at the “MODE” or “FORM” severe weather may take. These probability forecasts are generated from a blend of model forecasts further modified by human forecasters at the NWS Storm Prediction Center