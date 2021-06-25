Latest wave of heavy rain winding down. More expected tonight, Saturday.

Flooding in northwest Indiana

Radar indicates that heavier showers, t-storms have exited the area. Though scattered bands of showers will continue into early afternoon, the system (known as an MCS, or mesoscale convective system) that brought upward of 3″ of rain to parts of the area overnight and this morning, will be entering a diurnal down-time when such storm clusters typically weaken or dissipate. The radar image below shows the circulation center of a feature known as an MCV, or mesoscale convective vortex (denoted by the red “X”). It was exiting NE Illinois at 10:30 this morning indicating that widespread heavy rains have ended…for now.

Radar image taken at 10:30 AM CDT Friday, June 25, 2021.

Summertime mesoscale convective systems (a meteorological term for thunderstorm clusters), tend to maximize in intensity at night. Following our current lull in activity, another round of showers and t-storms is expected to move into the area later today, or more likely tonight. This next cluster is already taking shape over the Plains to our west.

Additional rainfall through 7 AM Sunday may total 2-3″. Thus, the National Weather Service has posted a flash flood watch across much of the metro area.

Forecast rainfall valid 7 AM CDT Friday to 7 AM Sunday.

Here is a list of reported 24-hour rain totals as of 10 AM:

Rainfall              Location             County

4.56”                  Emington           Livingston

3.52”                  Munster             Lake (IN)

3.28”                  Wheaton           DuPage

2.96”                  Glen Ellyn          DuPage

2.68”                  Wilmington       Will

2.59”                  Carol Stream     DuPage

2.54”                  Arlington Hgts. Cook

2.51”                  Ottawa               LaSalle

2.31”                  Aurora                Kane

1.96”                  Park Forest        Cook

1.95”                  Joliet (west)       Will

1.29”                  St. John               Lake (IN)

