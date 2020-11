Mendota wind gust to 65 mph at 4:05 pm

Trucks flipped over on Highway 20 west of Winnebago at 3:32 pm, also silo damage

Winnebago, extensive damage to trees etc. at 3:32 pm

Rochelle wind gust to 58 mph at 3:55 pm also 1 inch hail

Poplar Grove Wind gust to 70 mph at 3:55 pm

Peru -wind gust to 63 mph at 4:00 pm

Wind gusts to 72 mph at Rockford Airport at 3:37 pm also penny-size hail- tree damage

Bryon 70 mph wind gust at 3:40 pm – Many trees downed