Mesoscale Discussion 0486 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0451 PM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020 Areas affected...Portions of southern Chicagoland and northeastern east-central Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Watch unlikely Valid 282151Z - 282345Z Probability of Watch Issuance...20 percent SUMMARY...A storm or two capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible for the next 1-2 hours. A storm currently in La Salle County may impact portions of southern Chicago…