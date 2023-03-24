GREATEST STORM IMPACTS NORTH AND NORTHWEST OF CHICAGO

Friday evening satellite loop of intensifying spring storm which will impact Chicago area first half of Saturday

APPROACHING STORM SYSTEM

Approximate precipitation type—timeline by region for storm system

LATE FRIDAY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAZARDS

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for parts of the Chicago area—flood and severe weather alerts well to the south

FORECAST SNOW TOTALS BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Heaviest snowfall is expected to fall across Lake and McHenry counties where a half foot or more slushy accumulation is possible — A subtle shift in the storm track could shift the highest amounts northwest or southeast

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY MARKS 93 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF CITY’S 6TH LARGEST SNOWSTORM ON RECORD

Days are much longer and the sun is much stronger and higher in the sky but proof that the atmosphere is still capable of huge snow production

SATURDAY’S HEAVY, WIND-WHIPPED SNOW TO BE ACCOMPANIED BY 30-40 MPH WIND GUSTS