GREATEST STORM IMPACTS NORTH AND NORTHWEST OF CHICAGO
Friday evening satellite loop of intensifying spring storm which will impact Chicago area first half of Saturday
APPROACHING STORM SYSTEM
Approximate precipitation type—timeline by region for storm system
LATE FRIDAY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAZARDS
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for parts of the Chicago area—flood and severe weather alerts well to the south
FORECAST SNOW TOTALS BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Heaviest snowfall is expected to fall across Lake and McHenry counties where a half foot or more slushy accumulation is possible — A subtle shift in the storm track could shift the highest amounts northwest or southeast
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY MARKS 93 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF CITY’S 6TH LARGEST SNOWSTORM ON RECORD
Days are much longer and the sun is much stronger and higher in the sky but proof that the atmosphere is still capable of huge snow production