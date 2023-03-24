- Despite what the calendar says, late season snow is no stranger to this area with nearly half of all years dating back to 1885 (when snow records began in Chicago) seeing at least one snow event of 1” or greater before the close of the snow season.
- Late-season winter storm threatens a period of intense snowfall Saturday morning, especially areas north and northwest of Chicago. Snowfall rates may briefly reach 1-2” per hour for a time creating slow or difficult travel in a narrow corridor.
- A very sharp cutoff from mainly snow to a cold rain will exist across the metro area. Final totals are likely to range from 3-7” (locally higher) in counties along the Illinois and Wisconsin border; 1-3” across the city and I-88 corridor; less than 1” areas south.
- Partial sunshine along with much calmer conditions are on tap for the back half of the weekend, but temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below the typical low 50s considered normal for late March.
- Another wet weather system arrives late Sunday night into Monday and threatens to bring another round of chilly rain and or mixed wet snow.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now