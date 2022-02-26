Late-season heavy snows in Chicago

Dear Tom,

With the approach of March, what are the chances of a season’s worst snowstorm occurring after this point? What are the odds against zero additional snowfall?

—Tom Gregg, Niles

Dear Tom,

Despite March marking the start of meteorological spring, the odds for additional significant snowfall are quite high, and very low for no additional snow. Chicago has experienced several major late-season snowstorms, with two making the top-ten list. In fact, Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski informs us that dating back to the winter of 1884-85, March has been the season’s snowiest month 22 times, most recently in the winter of 1991-92 with 11.6 inches. The city’s earliest-ever end to the snow season was a trace on March 4, 2012, and the earliest last-measurable snow February 27, 1997. The average date for the season’s last measurable snow is not until April 3.