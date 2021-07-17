Las Vegas just tied their all-time high temperature at 117 degrees. Has Illinois ever recorded a similar temperature?

Dear Tom,
I heard that Las Vegas just tied their all-time high temperature at 117 degrees. That seems low to me. Hasn’t Illinois recorded a similar temperature?
— Sid Westfall
Dear Sid,
Your are absolutely correct. On July 10 the temperature at Las Vegas reached 117 degrees, tying the city’s all-time record high previously reached nearly 80 years ago on July 24, 1942. This equals the highest temperature reading ever recorded in Illinois, a high of 117 degrees recorded at East St. Louis on July 14, 1954. Las Vegas reaches triple-digit temperatures an average of 70 days a year, but seldom exceeds 115. The highest temperature ever recorded in the state of Nevada is a scorching 125 degrees, recorded at Laughlin on July 29,1994.

