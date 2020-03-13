Lakeshore erosion on Lake Michigan

Dear Tom, I have always wondered: Why is snow white? Jeff Morgans, Chicago Dear Jeff, Sunlight consists of the full spectrum of wavelengths of light that are visible to us. Our brains interpret specific wavelengths within that spectrum as specific colors. We see white when all wavelengths are blended together. Most materials absorb some of the sunlight that falls on them but also reflect some of it, and it is the wavelength of the reflected light that reaches our eyes and that gives the material its color. Snow reflects nearly all of the sunlight falling on it because the structure of snowflakes is such that countless tiny surfaces efficiently reflect light. The tiny amount of light that is absorbed by snow is absorbed uniformly over the entire visible spectrum, thus giving snow its white appearance.