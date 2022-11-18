Excessive snow amounts reported at some locations

36-hour totals reported as of noon CST Friday—Snow isopleth interval 4” beginning at 2”

Radar imagery taken at 5:30 PM CST showing ongoing plume of intense lake-effect snow showers extending from central Lake Erie into western New York, just south of downtown Buffalo. Snow totals at some locations had already reached 3 feet as of midday Friday. This lake snow event is forecast to continue into Sunday with storm totals possibly exceeding 5 feet in spots. A state of emergency has been declared in parts of western New York and stretches of I-90 have been closed.