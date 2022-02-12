Lake Michigan’s water levels, lake winds and water temp

Dear Tom,

Does the level of Lake Michigan affect the strength of winds that blow off the lake into Chicago? Similarly, is the temperature of the lake affected by its level?

—Molly Landerman, Chicago

Dear Molly,

The answer to both of your questions is “no.” Winds that blow across Lake Michigan are mostly determined by larger-scale air pressure differences. Winds blow from higher to lower air pressure and are subjected to other factors that might alter their velocity, such as less surface friction over the lake and differences in air versus water temps. But, the level of the lake is not a significant factor. The level of the lake varies by several feet over a period of a few years, but this does not influence the wind. Similarly, the temp of Lake Michigan is determined by many factors (like air temp differences between the lake and air), but the level of the lake is not one of them.