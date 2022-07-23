Dear Tom,

My family moved to Chicago in the summer of 1953, and I remember just sweltering in the heat. Just how hot was the summer of ’53?

Thanks, Tom Duffy, Northbrook

Chicago’s summer of 1953 was a very hot one logging 42 days with highs of at least 90. The heat started early with two 90s at the end of May- 91 on May 29 and 93 on May 30. June logged seven with highs reaching 102 on June 19 and 104 on June 20. July was brutal with 14 days in the 90s, followed by 11 in August, seven in September and even one in October, a 90 on October 2. What was most incredible was an unprecedented late-season heat wave where highs topped 90 on 11 straight days from Aug. 24-Sept. 3, a stretch that included back-to-back highs of 101 on Sept. 1-2. Records were tied or broken on 10 consecutive days from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3, with six still in effect today.