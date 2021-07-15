July adds to Chicago’s annual precipitation deficit; Wednesday/Wed. night heavy precipitation area misses NE Illinois drought area. A cloudy, cool, dry first half of July; northern Illinois drought conditions persist. Warmer, dry weather next week

