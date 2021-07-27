Dear Tom,
“It’s raining cats and dogs.” How did this phrase originate?
George Besseter
Dear George,
Several explanations for that saying exist, but here is the most plausible one: In mythological tales once prevalent across northern Europe, cats and dogs were believed to be associated with the weather. It was commonly thought they were even able to cause or influence it. English sailors attributed gales and violent rainstorms to cats. In many areas of northern Europe, the dog was a symbol of the wind. In old German drawings, the wind is often pictured as originating with the breath of a dog. The mythology thus brought together the separate concepts of rain, wind, gales, cats and dogs. It all came to be incorporated into the single compelling and enduring expression, “It’s raining cats and dogs.”