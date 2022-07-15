Dear Tom,

It’s been 10 years since Chicago has recorded an official triple-digit high. Is that a record?

Walter M., Geneva

It is not. There have been four other equal or longer periods. Chicago’s last 100 was 10 years ago on July 6, 2012, when the mercury hit 103. It was the city’s third consecutive 100 preceded by highs of 102 and 103 on July 4-5. The city’s longest streak was about 15.5 years from the start of the city’s temperature records on Nov. 1, 1871, to the city’s very first triple-digit highs of back-to back 100s on July 16-17, 1887. The next longest break was just shy of 12 years from a 101 on August 12, 1918, to a high of 101 on July 19, 1930. The third was a little less than 11 years from a 100 on September 7, 1961, to a 101 on June 27, 1971. Tying the current decade-long break was a 10-year period from a 103 on July 21, 1901, to a 100 on July 3, 1911.