Dear Tom,

It seems that this fall has been much windier than normal? Do the numbers bear that out?

Thanks,

Ken Crowne, Glen Ellyn

Mary Kinsler, Niles

Sean Nettle, Homewood

Robert Sieffert, St. John IN

Tony A., Plainfield

Dear Ken, Mary, Sean, Robert and Tony,

You, along with many others, have commented on how windy this fall has been. There have been numerous windy days since September 1, 14 of which have logged gusts of at least 40 mph, including the area’s highest, non-thunderstorm gust, of 69 mph at Midway Airport on November 15. The gusty conditions can be attributed to rapid and large barometric pressure changes, as a parade of vigorous high and low-pressure systems have traversed the Midwest. That being said, the month’s average wind speed have been fairly close to normal- September 9.5 mph compared to an 8.4 average, October 9.8 compared to 9.7, and November 11.6 compared to 10.7.