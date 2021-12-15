Dear Tom,
Isn’t the Kentucky tornado eerily similar to the Tri-State Tornado?
—Leigh Hudson, Kenosha
Dear Leigh,
Absolutely. The March 18, 1925 Tri-State tornado is the nation’s benchmark twister. It was a long-track tornado that traveled 219 miles at speeds up to 73 mph on a straight-line path from near Ellington in southeast Missouri across far southern Illinois to east of Princeton in southwest Indiana. It tragically took nearly 700 lives, injuring more than 2,000. Friday night’s storm had a path parallel to the Tri-State’s at similar speeds, less than 100 miles to the south. It originated in Arkansas, before passing through Missouri and Illinois into Kentucky. Its total path exceeded the Tri-State’s, but it’s being determined if it was just one tornado. One major difference, the 1925 storm occurred during the day, but Friday’s storm was at night.