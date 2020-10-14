Dear Tom,

You sometimes mention a “secondary” cold front that follows within a day or two of the first cold front. Is there such a thing as a “secondary” warm front?

A front is a boundary between differing air masses. Colder air replaces warmer air during the passage of a cold front; warmer air replaces colder air during a warm frontal passage. A well defined front brings a sharp wind shift, changes in temperature and dew point, a change in air pressure and, often, precipitation. Cold fronts, usually followed by a cooling high pressure cell, can have an additional high pressure cell, often from northern Canada, to reinforce the first a day or two later. Warm fronts are less distinguishable and any reinforcing surge of warm air from a southerly direction shows few, if any, frontal characteristics.

