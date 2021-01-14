Dear Tom,

Chicago gets lake-effect snow on occasion, but is there lake-effect snow off other lakes in the United States?

KC Winter, Chicago

Lake-induced snow does occur occasionally from other bodies of water in the U.S. Lake-effect snows (when temperatures are low enough) often occur south and southeast of Great Salt Lake in Utah. Salt Lake City receives about ten percent of its annual precipitation from lake-effect snow. Lake-effect snow falls occasionally from the Finger Lakes in New York. Heavy lake-effect snow occurs occasionally in Nevada off Lake Tahoe. On rare occasions, lake-effect snow has been reported at the Texas cities of Sherman and Denison from Lake Texoma, and a portion of Oklahoma City experienced light lake-effect snow off Lake Hefner on Feb. 21, 2008.