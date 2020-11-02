Dear Tom,

Looking at the national radar map around noon on Saturday, October 31, there was hardly any precipitation falling in the lower 48 states. Is there any record of no precipitation at a given time in the lower 48 states?



Thanks,

Robert Ernst

Chicago

Dear Robert,

Though it would be extraordinarily rare, precipitation-free periods might occur across the Lower 48 for a few hours, but records of such events are not kept. The late Bob Johns, a 40-year forecaster with the Storm Prediction Center, said: “The most likely period for a few dry hours would be in the fall (probably late September or October) after low-level moisture has been swept out of the nation and before Great Lakes snow/rain bands have developed. During this period, you would need a west-to-east weather pattern with the jet stream displaced north into Canada.”