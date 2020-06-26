Dear Tom,

Is there an expression that relates the temperature and the dew point to the relative humidity?



Ronald McKocklin,

Joliet





Dear Ronald,

There is indeed, but it’s quite complex. The relative humidity expressed as a percent is equal to ten raised to the power of a fairly complex number. Here is the complete equation relating the relative humidity, R, the air temperature, T, and the dew point, D:



R=10 exp((4221/(T+459.4) – 4221(D+459.4))+2) “exp” refers to “exponent”



R, the relative humidity, is stated in percent; T, the air temperature, is in degrees Fahrenheit, as is D, the dew point. When T and D are equal (that is, when the air is completely saturated with water vapor), the equation becomes R=100.