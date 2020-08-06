Is the water vapor from volcanoes increasing fresh water on earth?

Temperatures dropped into the 40s at many Chicago area airport locations early this Wednesday morning – lowest readings were 45-degrees at Sugar Grove (Aurora) and 46-degrees at Rochelle. Chicago’s official observation site on O’Hare International Airport registered a low of 56-degrees – coldest since 52-degrees on June 15th. Looking at our neighbor to the north – the low reading in Wisconsin this morning was 36-degrees at Tomahawk.

Following is a list of low temps at area airport locations :