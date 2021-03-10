Is the practice of “Cloud seeding” still being used to produce rain?

Dear Tom,
We used to hear about seeding clouds to produce rain, but little is said about it anymore. Why?
—Allen Westmore, Rockford
Dear Allen,
Cloud seeding is, and always has been, controversial. It involves adding certain particles to clouds with the purpose of altering cloud development. In Russia, clouds are seeded to suppress hail formation.
Cloud seeding does not create rain; instead, it encourages a cloud on the verge of producing rain to produce more rain than it might otherwise produce. Some atmospheric scientists feel evidence that seeding works is very thin. Besides, in a drought, the clouds that produce rain aren’t around to seed in the first place.
Thorny legal issues arise with cloud seeding that has led many states to ban the process.
