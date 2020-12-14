Is the population of wildlife in decline?

Dear Tom,

What has been happening with our wildlife? There doesn’t seem to be as many animals around in recent years as in the past.

Ralph Londerstrom

Dear Ralph,

A new study by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) says the populations of 4,400 species of mammals, birds, fish amphibians and reptiles have declined by two-thirds in the last 50 years — a “catastrophic decline” that shows no sign of slowing. The primary cause of the decline is habitat destruction, but pollution, over-hunting and climate change are also contributing. There is “… unequivocal evidence that nature is unraveling and that our planet is flashing red warning signs,” says WWF Director General Marco Lambertini. Similar research on biodiversity loss conducted by other agencies worldwide echoes these findings.